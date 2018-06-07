Emergency roadworks in Preston cause severe delays on major route

Have your say

Drivers are reporting severe delays after emergency work began on a major route through Preston.

Temporary traffic lights have been installed at the junction of Watling Street Road and Eastway which is said to be causing gridlock to surrounding areas.

The emergency work, which is being undertaken by United Utilities following a reported leak, started on Wednesday.

Lancashire County Council said they had received notification of the work and were aware of the disruption.

An inspector for the council visited the site on Thursday to see the impact the work was having on traffic in the area.

A Lancashire County Council spokesman said: "United Utilities applied for a permit for emergency work yesterday and the permit runs out on June 12.

"Multi-way traffic signals have been put in place at the junction following reports of a leak."

Preston Bus apologised to customers following delays in the area.

A spokesman said in a post to Twitter: " Apologies if you were delayed on, or waiting for services 23, 14, 6 & 19 in Preston yesterday.

"Temp traffic lights at the junction of Watling Street Road and Eastway are having huge knock-on effect, leading to gridlock on surrounding roads.

"Work is expected to last for up to a week."

United Utility have been contacted for comment.