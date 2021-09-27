Elderly Preston driver struck by 26-tonne lorry in Goosnargh
A man in his 90s has been taken to hospital after his car was struck by a 26-tonne lorry in Goosnargh this morning (Monday, September 27).
Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene, at the junction of Short Lane and Langley Lane, at around 11.30am.
The pensioner is reported to have pulled out of Short Lane into Langley Lane where he was struck by an oncoming lorry.
The lorry driver was not hurt in the crash and stopped at the scene where he alerted emergency services via 999.
An ambulance attended and the injured pensioner has been taken to Royal Preston Hospital.
Police say his injuries are not believed to be serious and described the accident as a "minor injury collision".
North West Ambulance Service has been approached for an update on his condition.
