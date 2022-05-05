The crash happened in Blackburn Road, Egerton at 7.30am on Tuesday (May 3), causing commuter chaos during the morning rush hour.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the scene, but despite the huge impact, no one was injured.

In the video, the HGV smashes into a parked Fiesta and a van, with the force of the collision sending the stricken vehicles hurtling into a Qashqai parked nearby.

When emergency services arrived on scene, they found a wrecked heap of twisted metal, with the mangled Fiesta buried underneath the white van.

The crash also destroyed four garden walls and damaged walls to a church next to the road.

Greater Manchester Police said an investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.

A spokesman for GMP said: "We were called shortly after 7.30am to a report of a multi-vehicle collision on Blackburn Road, Egerton.

"No injuries have been reported and enquiries into the cause of the collision are ongoing."

A fire service spokesman added: “At around 7.30am we were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Blackburn Road, Bolton, involving three cars and a heavy goods vehicle.

“Two fire engines from Bolton Central and Bolton North fire stations were quickly in attendance.

"Firefighters removed the vehicles from the roadway and made the area safe, working alongside colleagues from North West Ambulance Service and Greater Manchester Police at the scene.