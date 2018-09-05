Drivers who fail a simple roadside eye-test will have their licenses revoked immediately - your reaction

Drivers who fail a roadside eye test will have their licences instantly revoked by police as part of a crackdown on dangerous driving.

Three police forces are planning to trial the approach, which could have consequences nationwide.



Under the new campaign officers will test the vision of every motorist they stop. If they cannot read a licence plate from 20m away they will immediately be barred from driving.

Thames Valley, Hampshire and West Midlands forces will trial the idea.



Sergeant Rob Heard, who represents the forces taking part in the campaign, said: “Not being able to see a hazard or react to a situation quickly enough can have catastrophic consequences.”

