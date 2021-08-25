Drivers warned of diversions and delays as road is closed north of Blackpool

Skippool Road at its junction with Skippool roundabout will be shut from 7am Monday, September 13, for six weeks, to divert the large water pipe.

And United Utilities has been working at Skippool Road, to the north of Ashley Hall Mews, to replace a lead water connection.

At the same time, Cadent Gas is currently working on Breck Road from Skippool roundabout towards the Wyre Council offices.

Highways England has published these maps showing the diversions due to the road closure at Skippool

As part of the ongoing work to try to reduce traffic choke points along the A585, Amounderness Way (eastbound) and Mains Lane (eastbound) will be reduced to one lane to facilitate new drainage installation and road surface testing until September 3.

Lodge Lane will see temporary lights at the entrance to Singleton Hall/Barnfield Manor to allow utility works there to take place until September 5.

Mains Lane and Garstang Road East will bot have narrow lanes to allow utility work to take place until September 5.

Highways England is to hold some public information exhibitions, in its engagement van at:

More on the diversions

Morrisons Supermarket, Amounderness Way,Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 3TS

Wednesday 1 September 2pm to 8pm

Wednesday 8 September 2pm to 8pm

Lidl Supermarket, Clark St, Poulton Industrial Estate, Poulton-Le-Fylde, FY6 8JW

Thursday 2 September 10am to 4pm

Thursday 9 September 10am to 4pm

A spokesman said: “The water main was constructed around 50 years ago and provides the main water supply to Fleetwood, Thornton and Cleveleys. We need to divert the water main away from the proposed new bypass.

"This will ensure any future maintenance to the water main can take place safely, without disrupting motorists.

"With the excavation being 2m deep, 5m wide and 7m long, there isnt enough room for motorists to pass the work area safely. Motorists wanting to access the area of Thornton will be diverted along A585 Amounderness Way and the B5412 (Victoria Road East). Please leave extra time for your journey, especially during peak hours.”