Drivers in Lancashire urged to take care in hazardous driving conditions

Drivers across the county are being urged to take care on the roads today following a spate of accidents.

Patrols were called out to an accident on Laverick Road in Halton at around 11.20am after a car slipped sideways onto its side.

Drivers are being urged to take care on rural routes

Police say that nobody was injured in the incident.

At around 1.20pm there were reports of an accident on East Park Drive near to Blackpool Zoo.

In Preston an accident on Brierley Road affected traffic in both directions at the junction of Walton Summit Road.

And traffic is reported to be queuing due to an accident on the southbound A56 between Huncoat and Acre.

A police spokesman said in a post to social media: "Take care today if travelling on the roads and remember stopping distances can be 10 times greater in this weather."