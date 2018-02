Motorists have been hit with delays on the A585 near Windy Harbour.

Drivers report traffic has been queuing on the northbound Fleetwood Road to the traffic lights across from Windy Harbour Road, with delays continuing on Garstang New Road into Little Singleton.

The AA have reported delays of six minutes and an average speed of 10 mph. Google Maps also indicate roadworks on Garstang New Road.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area as traffic worsens close to rush hour.