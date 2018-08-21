Driver who smashed through M6 toll barrier in stolen car is jailed

A man has been jailed after driving at speeds of up to 150mph in a stolen vehicle and smashing through an M6 toll barrier.

Mandeep Barhey, aged 30, of Campbell Street in Rugby, was jailed for 10 months, disqualified from driving for 21 months and fined £140 in court costs at Stafford Crown Court on Friday August 17.

Mandeep Barhey. Photo from Staffordshire Police.

Barhey pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, using a vehicle without insurance, causing damage to property other than a vehicle worth less than £5,000 and aggravated vehicle taking at an earlier hearing at Central and South West Magistrates Court on May 25.

The court heard that Barhey was spotted by Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG) officers driving a stolen Audi A5 near junction 13 of the M6 on October 10, 2017. The vehicle had been stolen in a separate incident from the driveway of an address in Leicestershire on August 23, 2017.

A police pursuit began, with Barhey exiting at junction 12 and swerving through Cannock traffic and reaching speeds of 90mph. He then entered the M6 toll heading south and police dashcams recorded the vehicle reaching speeds of 155mph. Barhey left the toll road at Lichfield, smashing through the toll barrier at 80mph.

The officers in pursuit lost Barhey for a short time, but then received a report of a collision at Wall Island in Lichfield. When they arrived, Barhey was found on foot and arrested.

Officers compiled a case file including dashcam and CCTV footage of his dangerous driving and also found Barhey’s DNA on the deployed airbag in the stolen vehicle. Barhey subsequently chose to plead guilty at his first court appearance.

PC Matthew Burns, from CMPG, said: "This reckless display of driving could have caused a terrible accident and put many innocent road users in danger. I hope this sentence sends a message to anyone else who thinks driving this fast and failing to stop for the police is not a good idea."

Story original published on the Rugby Advertsier