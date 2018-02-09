Driver smashes into tree on M6

A man had a lucky escape after his car smashed into a tree and burst into flames on the M6, say police.

The accident happened on the slip road to the southbound carriageway at junction 33 near to the service station at around 6pm on Thursday, February 8.

Police say the man had suffered a medical episode shortly before the accident.

Pictures from the scene show a burnt out car which has been completely destroyed by fire.

A spokesman for the police said in a Tweet: "One very lucky driver, after a medical problem in his car, driver loses control on M6, crashes into tree and car sets alight.

"Driver is fine and uninjured."

A spokesman for the fire service said: "Three engines from Lancaster, Garstang and Fulwood attended a fire involving a car on the M6.

"Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

"The driver, who was middle-aged did not suffer any injuries and managed to get out of his car on his own.

"He had a surprisingly lucky escape."

Firefighters remained at the scene for around an hour-and-a-half.