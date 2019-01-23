Driver's fury after car is 'written off' in early morning Preston city centre smash

A Preston man has posted a video online of his car getting hit in a quest to find the culprit who crashed into his motor.

Harry Ely, from Preston, parked his car at Winckley Square in Preston city centre on Boxing Day evening.

The moment the unknown car hits Harry's parked up Seat

He later returned to find his car, a silver Seat Ibiza, in a different location down the street with significant damage to the front of the vehicle.

CCTV of the incident, which happened just after 4am on December 27, 2018, has since been uncovered.

Former Myerscough College student Harry said: "The person responsible managed to write-off my car and instead of leaving their details decided to just drive off.

"As the police and my insurance are failing to look into retrieving any CCTV which may clearly show the number plate of the vehicle - allowing me to claim money back on their insurance.

"They have told me they can not do anything until they have a reg plate, leaving me to find the information myself.

"This of course is difficult as businesses are reluctant to hand out CCTV to someone like me in this situation.

"I would really appreciate if anyone can make out any of the reg plate or if you even recognise the vehicle. If so please message me."

You can message Harry at harryely@hotmail.co.uk.