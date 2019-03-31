Driver is seriously injured as car hits wall in Bamber Bridge

Have your say

The driver of a car was seriously injured when the vehicle collided with a wall in Bamber Bridge in the early hours of this morning.

The incident happened on School Lane at around 2.20am.

Lancashire Police said it was near the Beam and Brycg pub.

A spokesperson said: "We got a report of an accident down School Lane, a car has gone into a wall.

"We're not actually sure of the cause.

"The injured party is seriously injured. We're still doing inquiries."

Police said the driver was a male and that he was the only occupant of the vehicle. No-one else was involved, including any pedestrians.

They temporarily closed School Lane at nearby Pear Avenue.