One driver suffered minor injuries following a collision between two vans on the northbound carriageway of the M6, says Highways England.

The incident happened shortly before 8am on Tuesday, May 29 between junctions 29 and 30 for Bamber Bridge.

Two lanes were closed after one of the vans overturned, says Highways England.

One lane was re-opened just after 9am. The motorway fully re-opened by 9.15am.

Drivers reported delays around the area.