Driver hits trees and overturns in field in last night's fog

Parts of Lancashire were cloaked in thick fog yesterday evening (Monday, November 15), leading to a number of accidents on the county's roads.

One shocking crash saw a driver in Skelmersdale lose control of his car and smash into two trees before rolling to a stop in a field.

Lancashire Police said the man was "very fortunate to walk away" from the wreck, having only sustained minor injuries.

The force took to social media to warn people of low visibility on the roads and urged everyone to "drive to the conditions".

In a Facebook post, Skelmersdale Police said: "The fog is extremely thick tonight and visibility is in some cases less than 10 meters. Please drive to the conditions of the road.

"The driver of this vehicle was very fortunate to only walk away with minor injuries after colliding with two trees and rolling in a field."

