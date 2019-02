Police are looking for the driver of a car which overturned on a country road.

Officers say the occupant of the vehicle fled the scene after the smash in Elswick near Kirkham.

The overturned car (photo Lancs Road Police).

The car collided with a fence and a hedge before coming to rest on its roof in the middle of the lane.

A police spokesman tweeted: "One lucky escape for this driver who didn’t hang around to speak to police."