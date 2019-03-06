Driver cut free from car wreck and three others injured after crash near Garstang

Have your say

A woman has been rescued from a mangled car wreck after a serious crash near Garstang.



The woman and three passengers were injured after their vehicle crashed in Long Lane, Scorton at around 8.20pm on Tuesday ( March 6).

Fire crews had to cut a casualty free from a car after it crashed in Long Lane, Scorton at 9.20pm on Tuesday, March 5.

Paramedics were called to the scene but they were unable to reach the driver trapped inside the wrecked car.

At 9.21pm, ambulance crews requested the support of the fire service in order to cut the driver free.

Fire crews from Lancaster and Garstang attended and began a 40-minute rescue operation using specialist cutting equipment and an electric saw.

The woman was extricated from the car and transferred to an ambulance where she was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

North West Ambulance Service said three passengers suffered minor injuries and were taken in a separate ambulance to Royal Lancaster Infirmary.