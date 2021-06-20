Driver arrested after pair are seriously injured in Mercedes crash outside Lancashire Rolls-Royce factory

The crash happened at the Bankfield Terrace entrance to the Rolls-Royce factory in Skipton Road at 8.30pm, when a Mercedes AMG crashed into a stone wall and a concrete fence before overturning.

Emergency services rushed to the scene where they found the driver and his passenger with serious injuries. The road was closed for 7 hours whilst crash scene investigators sought to establish how it had happened before reopening it at 3.30am.

The driver, a 34-year-old man from Barnoldswick, has suffered a serious upper body injury and has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

Emergency services were called to Bankfield Terrace, near to the Rolls-Royce factory in Skipton Road, Barnoldswick at 8.30pm yesterday (Saturday, June 19) after a Mercedes AMG crashed into a stone wall and a concrete fence before overturning in the road.

His front seat passenger, a 33-year-old man from Barnoldswick, suffered multiple serious injuries and remains in hospital at this time.

Police are now seeking witnesses to the crash and are asking for anyone with CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage to get in touch.

Sgt Mick Belfield, of East Tactical Operations, added: "This collision has left two men seriously injured and we need to establish a full picture of exactly what has occurred.

"I would ask any witnesses or anybody with CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage which could assist our enquiries to make contact with us as soon as possible."

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 1655 of June 19, 2021

