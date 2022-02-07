Motorists were warned to be careful on icy roads, particularly in more rural areas, after two cars crashed in Great Mitton at around 7.30am today (February 7).

Pictures from the scene revealed a grey Fiat landed on its side after skidding on the black ice, while another vehicle smashed into a row of bushes.

Three fire engines from Clitheroe and Hyndburn attended the scene to make the scene safe, with one casualty administered first aid.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three fire engines from Clitheroe and Hyndburn attended the scene, with one casualty administered first aid. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

PC Nigel Keates, of Ribble Valley Police, said: "The road was so slippery that you could hardly stand up.

"Thanks to members of the public that stopped to assist [to make sure] everyone was looked after until emergency services arrived."

Officers urged motorists to avoid the area while the area was cleared as delays were possible.

Two cars crashed due to black ice on a rural road in Great Mitton. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Fire crews were in attendance for approximately 90 minutes.

Black ice

Black ice is a thin layer of ice on the road surface that is usually transparent, according to the AA.

Because it is very difficult for drivers to see, it can be one of the biggest dangers of winter driving.

Black ice is caused by rain falling on frozen surfaces.

It tends to form on parts of the road that don't get much sun- tree-lined routes and tunnels - as well as on bridges, overpasses and the road beneath overpasses.

When it is cold and there is a risk of ice:

- Do everything slowly as things can go wrong very quickly.

- Avoid harsh braking and acceleration or aggressive steering; reduce your speed smoothly and use brakes gently.

- If you do hit black ice, keep calm and avoid sudden or aggressive manoeuvres - don't hit the brakes but lift off the accelerator fully and try to keep the steering straight, allowing the car to pass over the ice.

Click HERE to find out more.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.