Dog killed and woman taken to hospital after crash closes Eastway in Fulwood

The crash happened in Eastway at around 11.25am and led police to close the road both ways between B6242 Andertons Way and Watling Street Road.

One woman, aged in her 70s, has been cut free from their vehicle by firefighters and taken to hospital.

But Lancashire Police say her injuries are not believed to be serious. No other injuries have been reported at this stage.

Eastway has been closed both ways - between B6242 Andertons Way and Watling Street Road - after the crash at around 11.25am

The crash led to heavy traffic in the area with tailbacks to the Phantom Winger, but the road has since reopened.

Initial reports suggest a small terrier dog had been on the loose and had run into traffic where it was struck by a car. The dog was taken to a local vets but sadly died from its injuries.

A fire service spokesman said: "At 11:26, two fire engines from Penwortham and Fulwood attended a road traffic collision on Eastway, Fulwood, Preston.

"The incident involved three vehicles.

"One casualty was extricated from their vehicle by firefighters and conveyed to hospital by ambulance.

"Crews used Holmatro cutting equipment and were detained for one and a half hours."

Earlier, police had asked motorists to avoid the area whilst emergency services worked at the scene.

A police spokesman said: "Please be aware that Eastway in Preston is currently closed from Andertons way to Watling Street Road.

"Please avoid the area at this time and use an alternative route if possible. Thank you for your patience."

Lancashire Police has been approached for further details.