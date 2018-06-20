Delays warning after M6 crash near Preston

Drivers are being warned to avoid the M6 near Preston following a one car crash.

Police say the accident happened on the southbound carriageway at around 1.15pm on Wednesday at junction 32 for Broughton.

Two lanes have been blocked.

A spokesman for the police said in a post to Twitter: "We are currently at the scene of a collision on the M6 southbound reported to be just south of Junction 32 at Broughton.

"There will be traffic disruption so please avoid the area for the time being if you can."

Drivers are being warned to expect delays.

Police say nobody is believed to have been seriously injured in the incident.