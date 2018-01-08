Delays warning after campaigners lock on at fracking site

Drivers hoping to use Preston New Road have been warned by police to expect delays after protesters locked on at the fracking site this morning.

Police say that a contraflow system has been put in place to allow the removal team to operate safely.

A spokesman for Fylde Police said: "At about 5am this morning four campaigners locked on at the entrance to the fracking site.

"The campaigners themselves are in the junction off the actual A583 which enabled us to allow traffic to continue flowing freely throughout the rush hour.

"However, in order for us to deal with the situation and enable our removal team to operate safely, we have now had to implement a traffic light contraflow system.

"Traffic at present is continuing to move we minimal disruption, however delays are to be expected as we move towards school time and evening rush hour.

"We will lift the contraflow as soon as we have dealt with the situation and it is safe to do so."