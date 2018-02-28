Delays on trains due to adverse weather conditions

Have your say

Train users are experiencing disruption on several routes through the North West due to adverse weather conditions, rail companies have said.

Northern has warned passengers to expect delays and disruption on routes between Morecambe - Lancaster/Preston.

Travellers using the West Coast Main Line may also experience some delays.

Virgin said in a statement to its website: "Alterations to this service are due to severe weather preventing train crew getting to work.

"We are sorry for the delay caused to your journey."

The news comes as Lancaster and Morecambe College announced it would be closing at 1pm due to adverse weather conditions.

A spokesman for the college said in a post to Facebook: "There will be NO CLASSES THIS AFTERNOON OR THIS EVENING.

"We will review the weather and make decisions about tomorrow in due course, so please keep an eye on the website and our social media channels for updates, which will be across all platforms.

"We thank you for your patience and apologise for any inconveniences."