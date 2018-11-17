Delays on the M6 near Preston after vehicle fire sees traffic held by police

Motorists are facing delays this morning due to a vehicle fire on the M6.

Two fire engines were seen on the southbound carriageway at junction 29 for Bamber Bridge at 10am by Post reporter Tom Earnshaw, where firefighters were attending to a silver car which had set on fire.

Lancashire Police were also seen holding traffic while the fire was dealt with.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "There was a car fire and traffic officers closed one lane so the fire service could come and put out the fire.

"Traffic was held until the fire was put out and when put out it was put in the hard shoulder.

"Traffic was released fairly quickly."

An AA spokesman said that traffic had been released, with one lane now closed and slow traffic "due to vehicle fire on M6 southbound at junction 29".

They added that lane one of three is closed.

