Delays on the M6 after car fire

Motorists on the M6 suffered delays on Saturday afternoon after one lane was closed due to a car fire, Highways England say.

The M6 northbound between junction 30 and 31 was the affect area, with significant delays as a result.

Fire crews from Bamber Bridge attended the scene after getting a call at 12:50pm, where the occupiers had pulled to the hard shoulder.

Taking to Twitter at 2:45pm, a Highways England spokesman said: "Please approach with care and allow extra journey time."

The lane was re-opened at around 3pm.