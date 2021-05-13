Delays on M6 in Preston after vehicle crashes on slip road

The vehicle crashed on the northbound exit slip road at junction 31 (Preston, Blackburn, Clitheroe, A59) at around 6.40am.

Fire and ambulance crews are currently at the scene and all traffic is being temporarily held by traffic police.

It is not known whether anyone has been injured at this stage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesman said: "We are dealing with an incident on the exit slip road of Junction 31, M6 north.

"The slip road is closed until further notice. Please avoid the area, we will update when the slip road is reopened, thanks for your patience."

There is currently 3 miles of stationary traffic, with tailbacks to junction 29 (A6, M65) and Highways England says motorists can expect delays of up to 30 minutes on approach to the scene of the crash.

More to follow...