Delays on M6 between Lancaster and Preston
There are delays on the M6 between Lancaster and Preston after a lane was closed to allow a tyre to be changed on a vehicle.
Saturday, 30th October 2021, 1:52 pm
Updated
Saturday, 30th October 2021, 1:58 pm
The inside lane has been shut on the southbound carriageway just before junction 32, where the motorway meets the M55 at the Broughton interchange.
Highways England live traffic map is showing that there is slow-moving traffic on the approach to the incident, stretching back almost as far as junction 33.
It is expected that traffic flow is expected to return to normal between 2 and 2.15pm.