Commuters are facing significant delays this morning after heavy traffic between Leyland and Preston.

The congestion is affecting traffic on the M6 with lengthy queues between junction 28 (Leyland) and junction 31 (Preston).

Severe traffic on the M6 near Leyland.

The M61 northbound entry slip road at junction 2, where it merges with the M6, is also at a standstill.