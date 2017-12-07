Delays on M6 after series of crashes

Have your say

Drivers are being warned of delays on the M6 this morning following a series of accidents.

One lane has been blocked following an accident at junction 25 on the southbound carriageway.

Delays are reported to be tailing back to junction 26.

Police were called earlier on in the morning to an accident at junction 29 of the M6 for Lostock Hall.

A lane was closed as a result of the accident but all lanes re-opened by 6am.

Police are asking drivers to drive according to the wet conditions and to allow extra time for their journeys.

