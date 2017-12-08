Delays on M6 after crash

Two lanes were blocked on the M6 after a driver reportedly lost control of their vehicle.

The accident happened at around 6am between junctions 32 and 33 of the northbound carriageway.

The car has been moved onto the hard shoulder.

Police are now warning drivers to slow down while driving in poor weather conditions.

A spokesman for the police said: "Driver states he has lost control due to the snow and ice in lane one.

"If this is your route this morning and your heading off please take note of the weather/road conditions and slow down."

All lanes have re-opened.