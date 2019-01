Have your say

Slight delays are expected on the M55 this morning as police deal with a collision.



The crash caused disruption on the carriageway between eastbound junctions 3 (Kirkham, Fleetwood) and 4 (Blackpool) around 6.15am.

Lane 3 was closed for 30 minutes whilst police and emergency services attended the scene.

The stricken vehicles have now been moved onto the hard shoulder and all lanes are clear.

Highways England confirmed that traffic is moving but some residual delays may remain due to congestion.