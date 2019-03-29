Delays on A6 in Chorley as urgent repairs are made to traffic lights damaged in crash

Have your say

Mile-long tailbacks greeted commuters travelling on the A6 in Chorley this morning as repairs were made to traffic lights near the hospital and M61.



The emergency repairs are being made by Lancashire County Council to traffic lights at Hartwood Roundabout in Preston Road, at the junction with Millenium Way.

Urgent work at the roundabout near Hartwood Hall on the A6 is required after traffic lights were damaged when a vehicle crashed into the signals yesterday (Thursday, March 28).

The repairs led to long delays for commuters looking to join the M61, as well as people attending Chorley Hospital.

A motorist from Adlington said: "The traffic was crawling along for ages. There was no warning at all. The repairs just sprung up overnight.

"Both lanes on the A6 were stopped right past the hospital and up to the motorway.

"It has caused chaos around Chorley and the hospital this morning."

The A6 Preston Road has been reduced to one lane, meaning traffic must merge on the approach to the roundabout.

The works are expected to be completed ahead of the evening rush hour.