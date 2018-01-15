Delays after multi-vehicle crash on M6 near Lancaster

Drivers are being warned to take care this morning following reports of a multi-vehicle crash on the M6.

The crash, which involved five vehicles, happened at around 7.15am just north of junction 34 near Lancaster.

Police are taking reports of a multi-vehicle crash

Police say only minor injuries have been reported.

Highways England have advised that one lane remains open for vehicles to pass.

A spokesman for the police said: "We received reports of a crash on the M6 near Lancaster this morning. The accident happened in lane three.

"According to reports it seems that one car spun into the central reservation and other cars then collided with that car."

Highways England said they were working to clear and re-open the affected lanes.