Delays after crashes on M65

Drivers are suffering delays this morning following a crash on the M65.

One lane was blocked but has since re-opened and traffic was said to be queuing following the accident on the westbound carriageway at junction 3 for Bolton Road.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "Our officers were called to three separate minor collisions which have been dealt with promptly by our officers with vehicles from all collisions now on hard shoulder awaiting recovery."

The Highways England website currently states that there are around 30 minutes of delays in the area.