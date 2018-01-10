Delays after crash on northbound M6

All lanes have been stopped on a section of the M6 motorway this morning following a crash, say police.

The accident, which is being described by police as "serious" happened during rush-hour between junctions 25 and 26 of the northbound carriageway.

Traffic is reported to be backing up to junction 23 and is now affecting East Lancs Road.

Police have confirmed that people have been injured in the incident.

Drivers are reporting that the accident involved three HGVs which has resulted in goods being strewn across the motorway.

The accident happened between junctions 25 and 26 of the northbound carriageway.

Highways England have advised that the accident is expected to clear at around 11am.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "The M6 is closed northbound between J25 (Wigan) and J26 (M58) due to a collision involving three LGV's.

"Emergency services are at scene.

"Road users are advised to follow the 'Solid Black Triangle' diversion symbol and exit the M6 at J25.

"From J25 join the A49 northbound until the junction with the A577. At this junction turn left onto the A577 and re-join the M6 at J26."

Police have advised that vehicles caught behind the incident will be released as soon as possible although the road is expected to remain closed for some time.

Road users are advised to expect delays and to consider alternative routes for their journeys.