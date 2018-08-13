Delays after crash on M6

Drivers are reporting delays on the southbound M6 following a two vehicle accident, says Highways England

The accident happened at around 12.20pm on Monday, August 13 between junctions 33 for Galgate and 32 for the M55.

Two lanes were blocked following the accident which involved a motorbike and a SAAB.

Amublance services say a man in his 20s was taken to Royal Preston Hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries.

Two lanes were closed for a short time, but all lanes have since reopened.