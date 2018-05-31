Delays after crash on M6

A car landed in a field after it was involved in a collision on the M6, say police.

One lane was closed following the accident which happened between junctions 33 and 32 for Broughton and the junction of the M55 on Thursday, just before 8am.

Highways England reported that two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries and the road was cleared by 9.15am.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "We were called to reports of a collision between a lorry and a car.

"The accident was cleared to the hard should by 8.15am and completely cleared a short time later."