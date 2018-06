Have your say

Drivers have been warned of congestion on the M55 after a car rolled over.

The incident between Kirkham and Broughton was causing severe delays at 11.30am of at least 15 minutes and increasing.

One lane was closed and there was queueing traffic Eastbound between J3 A585 Fleetwood Road and J1 A6 Garstang Road.

The average speed was just 10mph in the area.

All lanes were reopened at around 12.20pm