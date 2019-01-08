Danger road near Tarleton gets safety upgrade.

Campaigners calling for urgent safety measures at one of Lancashire’s worst accident blackspots have welcomed work to block off a notorious junction.

But a councillor who has led a 20-year fight to cut sky-high casualty rates on the A565 Southport New Road near Tarleton has vowed to keep up the pressure on County Hall to do more.

Work began this week on the junction at Mere Brow which will see the main dual carriageway widened and access from Moss Hey Lane stopped up on the south side.

Accident figures show there have been 17 crashes at the spot in the past five years, five of them resulting in serious injuries.

Coun Malcolm Barron, who represents the area on Lancashire County Council, welcomed the work.

But he said: “While it is a good move, it still isn’t enough to sort out what is probably one of the most dangerous roads in the county.

“I have been campaigning since 1999 for something to be done on safety grounds on the A565. That campaign will go on.”

In 2015 LCC shelved plans for a £2m Green Lane Link road which would have taken heavy farm vehicles onto the A565 at a new roundabout.

“If they had built the link road then this current work wouldn’t have been needed,” added Coun Barron.