Cyclist taken to hospital after being struck by car in Preston rush hour this morning
A cyclist has been taken to hospital after he was struck by a car in Preston this morning (Tuesday, February 8).
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 9:35 am
Updated
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 11:01 am
Police closed Blackpool Road, between the junctions with Miller Road and Ribbleton Avenue, after a man was knocked off his bike at around 7.25am.
Ambulance crews attended and he was was taken to Royal Preston Hospital with minor injuries.
The road has reopened after it was closed for around an hour with rush hour drivers diverted via Miller Road, leading to queuing traffic in the area.
