Cyclist taken to hospital after being struck by car in Preston rush hour this morning

Police closed Blackpool Road, between the junctions with Miller Road and Ribbleton Avenue, after a man was knocked off his bike at around 7.25am.

Ambulance crews attended and he was was taken to Royal Preston Hospital with minor injuries.

The road has reopened after it was closed for around an hour with rush hour drivers diverted via Miller Road, leading to queuing traffic in the area.