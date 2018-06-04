Cyclist suffers 'serious' injuries in Chorley crash

A cyclist was seriously injured, suffering a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain, after he was involved in a crash in Chorley, say police.

Officers were called at around 12.55am on Sunday, June 3 to reports of an accident close to the junction of Steeley Lane and Seymour Street.

Police are appealing for information following the crash

Police say the cyclist had been riding on Seymour Street towards Chorley town centre when he was involved in the collision with a Volkswagen Transporter.

The rider, a 21-year-old man from Chorley, suffered a fractured skull, bleed on the brain and fracture to his right knee. He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment and is currently said to be in a serious condition.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 43-year-old man, was not injured.

Sgt Malcolm Bell, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are appealing for witnesses following a collision in Chorley which has left a man with serious injuries.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who saw the Volkswagen Transporter on East Way and Steeley Lane, or the cyclist on Seymour Street.

“If you can help us, please call police on 101 quoting 0087 of June 3.”

The road was closed for five hours while accident investigators attended the scene.