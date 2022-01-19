Cyclist hospitalised after being hit by car in Fulwood

A car hit a cyclist in Cadley Causeway, near the junction with St Anthonys Drive, at approximately 3.50pm today (Wednesday, January 19).

The cyclist suffered "fairly minor injuries" but was taken to hospital as a precaution, police said.

The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene, but it has since reopened.

A cyclist was hospitalised after being struck by a car in Cadley Causeway, Fulwood (Credit: Lancashire Police)

North West Ambulance Service has been approached for more information.