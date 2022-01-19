Cyclist hospitalised after being hit by car in Fulwood
A cyclist was taken to hospital after being struck by a car in Fulwood.
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 4:54 pm
A car hit a cyclist in Cadley Causeway, near the junction with St Anthonys Drive, at approximately 3.50pm today (Wednesday, January 19).
The cyclist suffered "fairly minor injuries" but was taken to hospital as a precaution, police said.
The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene, but it has since reopened.
North West Ambulance Service has been approached for more information.
Read More
Read MoreFirst pictures emerge showing bridge believed to be scene of fatal collapse in L...
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking HERE.