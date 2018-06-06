Cyclist dies after fatal crash in Lancashire

A man has died following a collision in Blackburn yesterday afternoon.

Police were called just after 4pm on Tuesday June 5 to reports of a collision involving a Mercedes minibus and a cyclist.

The accident happened on Whitebirk Road at the junction with Burnley Road.

The cyclist, a man in his 50s, was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital where he sadly passed away a short time later.

The driver of the minibus was uninjured.

Sergeant Adam Crossley of Lancashire’s Road Policing Unit, said: “My thoughts remain with the man’s family at this incredibly difficult and upsetting time. They are being supported by specially trained officers.

“We are working to establish the cause of the collision and are appealing to anyone who saw anything, or who has any dash cam footage to come forward and speak to us if they haven’t already.”

The road was closed for three hours while accident investigation teams completed their work.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log number 937 of June 5.