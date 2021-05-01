Cumbria/ Lancashire roadworks: Monday, May 3 to Sunday, May 9
The following summary of planned new and ongoing roadworks over the coming week is correct as of Friday, April 30, 2021 but could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.
M6 between junctions 32 and 33 (Turner’s Farm bridge)
Work to install a new support for the bridge in the verge alongside the southbound carriageway is now underway after starting on Saturday, April 17. The work will take around 14 weeks and involves a 50mph speed limit – backed by average speed cameras – through the roadworks zone.
M6 between junctions 35 and 37 (northbound)
Nine weeks of resurfacing work along the northbound carriageway started on Sunday, March 14. A single lane closure will be in place with two lanes closed overnight. Occasional slip road closures will be required during the work with clearly-signed diversions in place.
M55 junctions 1 to 3
Narrow lanes and a 50mph speed limit are now in place along a short stretch of the motorway where a new junction (junction 2) is being constructed as part of Lancashire County Council’s Preston Western Distributor road project. More information is available here: https://www.lancashire.gov.uk/council/strategies-policies-plans/roads-parking-and-travel/major-transport-schemes/preston-western-distributor/
A585 Windy Harbour to Skippool improvement
Work to deliver a £150m new bypass and junction improvements is now underway. The first major construction phase for the project is now underway with work at Skippool and Skippool Bridge junctions where they are dualling a short section of the existing single carriageway A585 and replacing the existing roundabout with a signalised crossroads. Narrow lanes and a speed reduction will be in place. They have also started work away from the A585 to construct the new Poulton junction which will form part of the new bypass.
A66 Appleby bypass
A seven-month project of bridge repairs and resurfacing started on Sunday, April 11. Work is currently underway to re-waterproof the bridge deck over an underpass at the eastern end of the bypass with the carriageway reconstruction and resurfacing starting in June. During the daytime bridge works, a lane in each direction will remain open, with a 50mph and then 30mph speed limit in place. Convoy working - along short stretches of the road and where drivers are stopped briefly before being led past the roadworks - will be in place overnight, between 7pm and 6am, for much of the time. A small number of slip roads will need to be closed overnight occasionally with signed diversions in place.