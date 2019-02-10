Crowds gather as air ambulance lands in Buckshaw Village

Have your say

Crowds have gathered in Buckshaw Village this evening after an air ambulance landed in the area.

The yellow and blue helicopter from North West Air Ambulance was seen arriving in Buckshaw around 5.15pm near to the War Horse pub.

Residents watch on as an air ambulance landed in Buckshaw Village

Crowds gathered but very little was known about why the aircraft was in the area

Our reporter at the scene was told by the pilot that someone had been taken ill.

The pilot and team were later seen leaving the area with no casualties with residents following suit.

The Post has contacted North West Air Ambulance for a comment.