Crashes on M61 in Chorley and M6 in Wigan are causing delays this morning

M61 crash in Chorley

The southbound exit slip road has been closed for recovery work after the accident at junction 8 (A674 Millennium Way) earlier.

Traffic is coping well but drivers are unable to exit the motorway at this junction.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are some delays on the M6 in Wigan after a crash near Orrell Interchange this morning (Friday, January 7)

National Highways say the slip road is expected to reopen by 8.30am.

M6 crash in Wigan

There are also delays on the M6 between Standish and Wigan this morning.

Traffic on the northbound carriageway between J26 (M58, Orrell Interchange) and J27 (Standish) was stopped after a crash at 6.37am.

Emergency services are on scene and traffic continues to be held.

There are currently delays of 50 minutes above the usual travel time, with 4.8 miles of congestion back to J25.