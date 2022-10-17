Crash shuts Leyland Road in Penwortham overnight
A road in Penwortham was closed overnight whilst emergency services attended the scene of a crash.
Police shut Leyland Road in Middleforth – between Factory Lane and Pembury Avenue – after the crash shortly before 11pm.
The road was closed for a number of hours, but police have yet to release details on the incident.
Leyland Road – a commuter route for those travelling from Penwortham and Lostock Hall to Preston – reopened ahead of the morning rush hour.
At 10.59pm, South Ribble Police posted a notice on Facebook and Twitter, advising motorists of the closure.
It said: "Leyland Road, Preston between Factory Lane and Pembury Avenue, has been closed following a road traffic collision.
"It is unclear at this time how long the road will be closed for. We will update you once the road has been reopened.”
Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service were approached for further details.