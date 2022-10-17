Police shut Leyland Road in Middleforth – between Factory Lane and Pembury Avenue – after the crash shortly before 11pm.

The road was closed for a number of hours, but police have yet to release details on the incident.

Leyland Road – a commuter route for those travelling from Penwortham and Lostock Hall to Preston – reopened ahead of the morning rush hour.

Leyland Road in Lower Penwortham was closed overnight between Factory Lane and Pembury Avenue

At 10.59pm, South Ribble Police posted a notice on Facebook and Twitter, advising motorists of the closure.

It said: "Leyland Road, Preston between Factory Lane and Pembury Avenue, has been closed following a road traffic collision.

"It is unclear at this time how long the road will be closed for. We will update you once the road has been reopened.”

