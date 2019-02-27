Crash in Buckshaw Village causing rush hour tailbacks

Police are in Buckshaw Village this morning following a crash between two cars.
The incident at around 7.30am this morning saw traffic come to a standstill in Central Avenue.
Officers from Lancashire Police are on the scene filtering traffic through one lane, with one lane closed to deal with the incident.
A police spokesman said that the incident is down as "damage only".
No injuries to the drivers of either car have been reported.