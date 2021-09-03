Crash closes road near Preston as police advise motorists to avoid area

A road traffic collision has closed a section of road near Preston today (September 3).

By Sean Gleaves
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 12:35 pm
Updated Friday, 3rd September 2021, 12:36 pm

Blackpool Road was closed between the junctions of Pedders Lane and Greaves Town Lane at approximately 10.15am.

Eyewitnesses report a man has been knocked off a motorbike.

Police have advised motorists to avoid the area while emergency services attend the scene.

North West Ambulance Service and Lancashire Police have been approached for comment.