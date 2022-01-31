Crash closes road in Chorley as residents urged to avoid area
A road was closed by police while emergency services attended a crash in Chorley.
Monday, 31st January 2022, 7:25 pm
Road closures were put in place in Wood Lane, at the junction with Park Hall Road, at approximately 6.55pm today (Monday, January 31).
Police said this was due to a road traffic collision.
"Please avoid the area at this time to assist emergency vehicles in attendance," a spokesman for the force said.
More to follow...
