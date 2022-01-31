Crash closes road in Chorley as residents urged to avoid area

A road was closed by police while emergency services attended a crash in Chorley.

By Sean Gleaves
Monday, 31st January 2022, 7:25 pm

Road closures were put in place in Wood Lane, at the junction with Park Hall Road, at approximately 6.55pm today (Monday, January 31).

Police said this was due to a road traffic collision.

"Please avoid the area at this time to assist emergency vehicles in attendance," a spokesman for the force said.

More to follow...

Road closures were put in place in Wood Lane, Chorley following a crash
Traffic was coping well following the closure (Credit: AA)
