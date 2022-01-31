Crash closes road in Chorley as residents urged to avoid area

Road closures were put in place in Wood Lane, at the junction with Park Hall Road, at approximately 6.55pm today (Monday, January 31).

Police said this was due to a road traffic collision.

"Please avoid the area at this time to assist emergency vehicles in attendance," a spokesman for the force said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More to follow...

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months.

Try us today by clicking HERE.

Road closures were put in place in Wood Lane, Chorley following a crash