Crash closes motorway

Emergency services have rescued a woman from a car in a motorway crash near Preston tonight.

The M65 eastbound between junctions two at Walton Summit and three at Hoghton has been closed this evening after a crash.

999 services described the collision as 'serious' and the eastbound carriageway was closed just before 9pm.

Ambulance crews gave first aid to a woman rescued from a vehicle and police services said they hoped to have a lane open at 9.20pm as the vehicle involved in the collision was loaded on to a recovery truck.

At 9.24pm Lancashire Road Police said they had allowed one lane to open and stuck traffic to be able to get moving.

The condition of the lady involved in the accident is not yet known.

On social media Lancashire Road Police posted: "The driver of this vehicle had to be cut out by Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and is now en route to hospital. The vehicles are being dragged out of the carriageway as we speak. As soon as that's done it will be reopened. Thank you for your patience."

Police have issued a warning to drivers to take care in the freezing conditions tonight on what is expected to be one of the coldest nights of the year. They are urging drivers to be aware of patches of black ice and drive accordingly.