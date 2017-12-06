Crash causing huge headaches for commuters on M6

A crash is causing chaos heading south out of Preston tonight.

Delays of over an hour are being reported between junctions 30 at Bamber Bridge and 27 Standish on the M6 after an EIGHT vehicle fender bender.

One car was left facing the wrong way in the carriageway, closing two lanes and Highways England say they are doing all they can to get the highway fully reopened.

Motorway police tweeted: "Surface water described J28-27 SB M6 and J32-33 M6NB - If this is your route. Take your time and slow down please. Let's all get home safely."